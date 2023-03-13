Eight-year-old Alba Stogden from West Yorkshire has been on a mission to raise awareness for mental health and charities supporting it since March 2021.

Wearing a pair of yellow croc wellies, bright odd socks and huge smile, Alba has raised over £20,000 for these causes to date, spurred on by the experiences of her dad.

Her eleventh challenge during the recent half-term break saw her and her mum, Sophie, set off from Amble with the aim of reaching the Scottish border.

Alba Stogden at the Bamburgh Castle Inn in Seahouses.

Needing a place to stay in and around Seahouses on day three of the trek, Alba’s mum contacted The Inn Collection Group seeking support and it stepped in with a complimentary Winter Break stay at the Bamburgh Castle Inn.

The pair completed their walk from Spurn Point to Berwick in just three weeks.

Sophie said: “We really enjoyed our stay. Our room had the most amazing view, and the food was incredible, just what we needed after a day walking in some very strong winds.

“We’re really grateful for the support of everybody during the walk and for helping Alba to continue to support Mind and other charities that she has raise money for to date.”

Reflecting on the wider challenge, Sophie added: “Alba has walked like a trooper in the pouring rain and winds and was amazing throughout. In six days she covered the whole northern section of the coastal path from Amble and has walked just over 84 miles.”