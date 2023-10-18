Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It has received £149,755 to recruit a senior project officer and tourism engagement officer to support the delivery of Destination Tweed.

This project aims to provide significant economic benefits for the Borderlands area as well as providing new attractions for residents to enjoy. It is a £25million capital programme that is part of the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comprises of 13 different projects – the most significant of which is the Tweed Trail, a walking and cycling trail from Moffat to Berwick. A contribution of £10million from the growth deal will help to fund the trail.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The River Tweed at the Royal Border Bridge in Berwick. Picture by Jane Coltman.

Luke Fisher, Destination Tweed project director at Tweed Forum, said: “We were delighted to have been awarded this important grant to fund two senior positions until February 2025 as we continue the development of the £25million Destination Tweed project.

“Comprising a 113-mile trail from Moffat near the source of the River Tweed to the sea at Berwick, as well as 12 other projects, this is a complex but extremely exciting initiative that is set to deliver significant economic, environmental, educational and social benefits to the south of Scotland and north Northumberland.

“We’re extremely grateful to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and all of our other funders for their support.”