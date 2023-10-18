News you can trust since 1854
Funding to support the delivery of Destination Tweed

Tweed Forum is among five organisations in the Scottish Borders Council area to be successful in securing money from the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 18th Oct 2023, 08:30 BST- 1 min read
It has received £149,755 to recruit a senior project officer and tourism engagement officer to support the delivery of Destination Tweed.

This project aims to provide significant economic benefits for the Borderlands area as well as providing new attractions for residents to enjoy. It is a £25million capital programme that is part of the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal.

It comprises of 13 different projects – the most significant of which is the Tweed Trail, a walking and cycling trail from Moffat to Berwick. A contribution of £10million from the growth deal will help to fund the trail.

The River Tweed at the Royal Border Bridge in Berwick. Picture by Jane Coltman.The River Tweed at the Royal Border Bridge in Berwick. Picture by Jane Coltman.
The River Tweed at the Royal Border Bridge in Berwick. Picture by Jane Coltman.
Luke Fisher, Destination Tweed project director at Tweed Forum, said: “We were delighted to have been awarded this important grant to fund two senior positions until February 2025 as we continue the development of the £25million Destination Tweed project.

“Comprising a 113-mile trail from Moffat near the source of the River Tweed to the sea at Berwick, as well as 12 other projects, this is a complex but extremely exciting initiative that is set to deliver significant economic, environmental, educational and social benefits to the south of Scotland and north Northumberland.

“We’re extremely grateful to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and all of our other funders for their support.”

For more information about the project, including the key personnel, go to https://tweedforum.org/our-work/projects/destination-tweed

