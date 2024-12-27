Funding in place to provide a weekend of fun to mark Morpeth Fair Day's 40th anniversary
Following excellent turnouts in 2023 and 2024 that exceeded all expectations, funding to provide a programme of activities in 2025 from the North East Combined Authority has been confirmed.
The ‘Brass Does Rock’ performances in Carlisle Park are set to return on Saturday, June 7 and other attractions being looked at for the same day include the potential for an outdoor concert.
The usual events and activities – the parade from noon, music and other entertainment, a funfair, stalls, games, a climbing wall and more – will take place on Sunday, June 8.
John Beynon, part of the Fair Day committee, said: “We’re really excited about putting on a weekend of attractions and activities that will once again be well attended by – and really appreciated by – Morpeth residents and people from further afield.
“We’re working on some things to make it extra special to mark the 40th anniversary of Fair Day.
“The 2025 programme will also be saying thank you to everyone who has been involved in running this great event over the last 40 years.”
Following successful separate events at High Stanners in the past, the team is also organising another event in this location for May, weather permitting.
