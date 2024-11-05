Funding for Tweed Trail from Moffat to Berwick welcomed by Northumberland County Council
Whilst the overall programme is made up of 13 projects, the £10million from Borderlands will directly support delivery of the River Tweed Trail project.
It will create a 113-mile long walking and braided cycling route along the full length of the river from Moffat near the source of the Tweed to Berwick-upon-Tweed where the river meets the sea.
Coun Jeff Watson from Northumberland County Council attended the unveiling of the new River Tweed Trail branding at a recent event.
He said: “It is great to formally welcome the latest Borderlands funding as we work towards completion of the River Tweed Trail.
“The health and well-being benefits of being out and enjoying the great outdoors is well-known and this will be yet another reason for residents and visitors to come to north Northumberland and the Scottish Borders.”