Funding for Tweed Trail from Moffat to Berwick welcomed by Northumberland County Council

By Andrew Coulson
Published 5th Nov 2024, 13:12 BST
Confirmation of £10million in funding from the Scottish Government through the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal for the Destination Tweed initiative has been welcomed by Northumberland County Council.

Whilst the overall programme is made up of 13 projects, the £10million from Borderlands will directly support delivery of the River Tweed Trail project.

It will create a 113-mile long walking and braided cycling route along the full length of the river from Moffat near the source of the Tweed to Berwick-upon-Tweed where the river meets the sea.

Coun Jeff Watson from Northumberland County Council attended the unveiling of the new River Tweed Trail branding at a recent event.

Destination Tweed/Tweed Forum representatives and Coun Jeff Watson (second right). Picture by Phil Wilkinson.placeholder image
Destination Tweed/Tweed Forum representatives and Coun Jeff Watson (second right). Picture by Phil Wilkinson.

He said: “It is great to formally welcome the latest Borderlands funding as we work towards completion of the River Tweed Trail.

“The health and well-being benefits of being out and enjoying the great outdoors is well-known and this will be yet another reason for residents and visitors to come to north Northumberland and the Scottish Borders.”

