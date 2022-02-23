Funding boost to help provide services for over 50s
A charity is offering specialised services for older people after securing funding support.
Age UK Northumberland has received support from the EDF ER Blyth Offshore Demonstrator Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund.
The project – focused on residents living in Blyth, Cambois, East Bedlington and Seaton Valley – will offer people aged 50 and over access to free information, advice, welfare checks and claims support, advocacy, health and wellbeing advice and exercise classes, friendship services and bereavement support.
Amy Whyte, head of charitable services, said: “I am delighted we have been able to secure funding in to order to provide services in this area and we look forward to hosting some local events and activities.
"We encourage anyone 50 or over to get in touch with our team if they are in need of any support and help us to spread the word to their friends and family.”
For more about Age UK Northumberland call 01670 784 800 or email [email protected]