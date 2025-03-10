Ashington-based Full Circle Food Project has received an £8,500 funding boost.

It is among more than 30 community projects to benefit from a new £1 million Opportunity Fund set up by North East Mayor Kim McGuinness

The first round of grants from the new Mayor’s Opportunity Fund has seen £264,210 awarded to 33 small charities and community groups.

Funding has been targeted at organisations delivering hyper-local activity that supports inclusion, cohesion and resilience in some of the region’s most disadvantaged neighbourhoods.

Mayor McGuinness said: “I am determined to rebuild our communities, and one part of this is to back those charities who bring people together, tackle poverty and create opportunity for others.

“These first 33 good causes are just a start. Over the next two years we will invest £1m in projects to transform local streets, villages and towns all over the North East.

“This will help the sector thrive, offering support, hope and optimism to people all over the region.”

It is being delivered in partnership with Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland and Point North which have provided match funding.

Full Circle Food Project (FCFP) will use £8,510 to bring together 150 people in ten get togethers over food prepared by each other.

Approximately half of the people supported will be refugees and asylum seekers who are newly integrating into the Ashington community.

FCFP grew out of a six-year project between Hirst Welfare Centre and Northumberland Youth Offending Service and aspires to improve lives of families and vulnerable young people by teaching them how to grow then cook their own food and bring together communities in workshops and shared celebrations around food.

Full Circle Food Project CEO Michelle Brannigan said: "The Full Circle Food Project has a proven track record of empowering the community to adopt healthier, more sustainable lifestyles.

“This funding will support our ongoing work, celebrating Ashington's rich and diverse cultures.

“I'm excited to bring people together to share knowledge, traditions, and stories — connecting through the universal language of food."

The next round of applications to the Mayor’s Opportunity Fund is due to open in the summer.