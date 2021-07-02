L to R: Kevin Stannard, Northumberland Freemasons; Debra Blakey and Anne Marie Johnstone, of Carers Northumberland; with Alasdair Watson, Northumberland Freemasons.

Northumberland Freemasons have donated £27,000 after financial support from the national Masonic Charitable Foundation (MCF), set up to help charities impacted by Coronavirus.

Run by Carers Northumberland, the Young Carer Support Project assists young carers across Northumberland ensuring they have the support they need to learn, develop and thrive to enjoy positive childhoods and to achieve their full potential.

Debra Blakey, CEO of Carers Northumberland, said: “We currently know of 120 young carers in the county, but we also know that there are many more out there who need our help, support and guidance.

"The funding will help us to provide toolkits for schools and arrange a programme of events for the young people.

"It’s vital that with all the responsibilities they have on their shoulders that we help them to become a child again for a few hours so that they can recharge their batteries and know that they have our support to do the amazing caring they do every day.”

Alasdair Watson, representing Northumberland Freemasons, said: “Young carers have been profoundly impacted by the pandemic in many ways.

"For instance, lockdown and the closure of schools has taken away the very place where so many young carers feel they can get a short break from their situation at home.

"There is also a greater demand for mental health support to prevent young carer breakdown and address the fears and worries of those who are already under so much strain.