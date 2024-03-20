Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newsham Primary School is encouraging both pupils and members of the local community to help raise funds for its project to install new exercise equipment as well as a new footpath and bridge around the school perimeter.

Everyone living in the area will be able to enjoy the project once it is complete.

The school has come one step closer to its fundraising target thanks to a £1,000 donation from housebuilder Taylor Wimpey North East, which is the developer behind the nearby Shoreview estate.

Newsham Primary School has received a £1,000 donation from housebuilder Taylor Wimpey North East, in support of its outdoor community project. (Photo by Taylor Wimpey)

Neil Jones, Headteacher at Newsham Primary School, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to the Taylor Wimpey team for their continued support of our school and their donation towards our outdoor project.

“We wanted to ensure that the wider public, as well as the pupils of Newsham Primary, could be involved.

“We are really looking forward to seeing the installation of the new equipment and our project come to life.”

Sarah Whittingham, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey North East, said: “We are thrilled to have supported Newsham Primary’s fundraising drive for new outdoor equipment and refurbished spaces, as we think both will be great assets for those living in the area.

“We are excited to see how the project progresses and hope to continue our support for Newsham Primary School.”