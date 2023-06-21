Ashington Veterans and Elders Institute and Morpeth Riding for the Disabled Association have each received £1,000 after applying for funding via Persimmon’s Community Champions scheme.

Cllr Richard Wearmouth, deputy leader of Northumberland County Council, was on hand to present the donations alongside Stuart Grimes, managing director for Persimmon North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based at Kirkley Hall, Morpeth RDA is committed to providing life-changing experiences for disabled children and adults through horse riding lessons. This new funding has been used to purchase a new set of riding hats, ensuring all riders are compliant with the most recent safety rules.

Stuart Grimes, managing director, Persimmon North East, Pauline Clegg, secretary, Morpeth RDA., Jonathan Peters-Jones, trustee, Morpeth RDA and Cllr Richard Wearmouth, deputy leader at Northumberland County Council.

Ashington Veterans and Elders institute meanwhile provides a local space for the over 60s to socialise at their club equipped with snooker tables, dart board, meeting space and a recently revitalised garden. The institute has put the money towards a new paving area around their workshop, allowing safe and easy access for all members.

Cllr Wearmouth said: “It is great to see this local engagement by Persimmon. Morpeth RDA and Ashington Veterans and Elders Institute are two fantastic local organisations with long and rich histories of community work. It is clear that funding from Persimmon has been put to great use and is highly valued.

Keith Green, secretary at Ashington Veterans and Elders Institute, said: “We have use of a workshop where our people meet twice a week. It was in need of upgrading inside and out as access to it was poor and needed to be made safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks to the grant we were awarded from Persimmon we've been able to lay down a secure paved patio and footpath from the car park, which means we've got safe access in all weathers. Our volunteers love it, and it's improved the look of the place too.”

Stuart Grimes, managing director, Persimmon North East. Keith Green, secretary, Ashington Veterans and Elders Institute and Cllr Richard Wearmouth, deputy leader at Northumberland County Council.

Carole Peters-Jones, joint chairperson at Morpeth RDA, added: “We are exceedingly grateful to Persimmon who very generously donated enough funding to cover the cost of the new hats. Without the support and generosity of businesses such as Persimmon we would not be able to continue our very valuable work.”