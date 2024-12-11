Funding boost for Alnwick Story Fest thanks to town council

Organisers of Alnwick Story Fest were delighted to receive council support as they plan their third annual event in 2025.

Alnwick Town Council’s grant of £2,500 will help the group deliver a free fringe festival and continue their engagement with young people both through outreach work and in local schools.

Story Fest operations director Tricia Cresswell said: “We are so grateful to the town council for their continued support. The people of Alnwick have backed the festival from the start and this money will help us with our ambition to ignite the imagination of both residents and visitors alike.”

Town Mayor Geoff Watson added: “Alnwick Story Fest is now a favourite event in my Alnwick calendar and the town council wanted to demonstrate their support to the organisers by awarding the grant which will go towards the 2025 Alnwick Story Fest.”

It takes place from February 28 to March 2.