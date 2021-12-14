Bryan Ellis, chairman of the Northumberland Theatre Company.

The Northumberland Theatre Company (NTC) based in Amble’s Dovecote Centre, like every other entertainment business, has been severely financially impacted by Covid restrictions.

Now, however, another blow has befallen the self-funding theatre company thanks to Storm Arwen.

Chairman Bryan Ellis explains: “The storm has caused extensive structural damage to the building which will leave us without a permanent home for up to six months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The safety of our staff and customers is our main priority which is why we have closed the venue for the time being.”

The closure also means that the Amble Pantomime, Cinderella, has been cancelled with refunds issued to everyone who bought a ticket.

Although some of the cost of structural repairs can be reclaimed on insurance, there are certain things that weren’t covered which need to be replaced.

As a registered charity and an arts organisation that isn’t fully funded, NTC must continually fight to get funding that allows them to provide shows for their audiences.

To help with the situation, a JustGiving page has been set up with a target of £5,000. More than £500 has been pledged so far.

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ntc-dovecote-repairs

But it’s not all bad news as the company’s touring show, Alice in Wonderland, can be seen at venues across the region until January 15. Tickets are available from www.northumberlandtheatre.co.uk

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions.

The Northumberland Gazette has been serving the county since 1854, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.