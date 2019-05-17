Fund-raising event in aid of Bell View

Bell View in Belford, a charity which provides valuable services and activities for older people, is holding a fund-raising plant sale on Saturday, May 18, between 9.30am and noon.

There will be a raffle with some great prizes, tea/coffee, home-baked scones, bacon butties, a book stall and tombola.

Centre operations manager Paul Harrison said “Over the years the plant sales have generated thousands of pounds for the charity, directly benefitting older people in north Northumberland, providing vital services and activities, if anyone would like to grow or donate some plants to sell, please bring them along on the day or prior.”