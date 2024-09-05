Fun times at Swarland and Newton-on-the-Moor Show

A good time was had by all at the Swarland and Newton-on-the-Moor Show.

The annual event had an array of vegetables and home baked cakes on show as well as a dog show, classic vehicles, archery, much hilarity on the rodeo bull, a mega slide and 100 foot assault course.

Villagers and visitors alike enjoyed the industrial and market tents, barbecue, bar and tea room with Elizabeth Humphreys Homes sponsoring the event and local company Alncom on hand to give advice on broadband too.

Musical entertainment.

Musical entertainment.

Archery.

Archery.

Swarland and Newton-on-the-Moor Show.

Swarland and Newton-on-the-Moor Show.

A quiet spot to enjoy an ice cream.

A quiet spot to enjoy an ice cream.

