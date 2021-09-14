Fun-packed market day for all the family

A tree created by Rosie Stacey to advertise the event, which will be installed outside the Jubilee Hall.

Its members include the National Trust, WWF, Women's Institute, Oxfam and RSPB, and several events are happening in Northumberland.

Rothbury CAN (Climate and Nature) is a group of passionate people from Coquetdale who have come together to develop projects which they hope will make a difference to the environment and help nature. They would like to share these ideas with the community and are therefore asking for your support and ideas.

They are launching the group on Saturday, September 18 with events at the Jubilee Hall and the United Reformed Church, plus several outside ‘happenings’. The day will run from 10am until 4pm.

For children, there will be small trees to plant and take home to care for. Musician Alice McGarvie will make a soundscape of the planet and artist Margaret Bodley Edwards hopes to help visitors create a fairy from recycled materials. Lots of organisations and businessesare keen to show what they are doing to protect people and nature.

There will be a large range of things to see, bFun-uy and do, delicious Indian vegan street food, tasty home-baked products from Canny Sourdough and a chance to grab a cuppa and a cake in the Jubilee Hall.