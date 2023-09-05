Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The main marquee was the venue for a hotly contested horticultural competition with giant vegetables, flower arrangements, crafts, cakes, jams and much more.

The trade tent was even bigger and better than previous years with more than 25 local traders selling their wares.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also a varied programme of music, entertainment and live displays and refreshments. The Cheviot Brewery beer tent proved particularly popular!

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Les Amis Stunt Horse Team. Picture: Annie Watt

Attractions at the event – one of the oldest one-day country fairs in the North East – included Les Amis Stunt Horse Team, Apollo the performing dog, Billy the fortune-telling goat, alpacas, a bouncy castle, face painting, children’s activities, vintage vehicles, and performances by the Coldstream Pipe Band, Berwick Concert Band and Glendale Community Ceilidh Band.