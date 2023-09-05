News you can trust since 1854
Fun in the sun at Etal Show

Hundreds of people visited Etal Show on Sunday and enjoyed the late summer sunshine.
By Ian Smith
Published 5th Sep 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 13:03 BST
The main marquee was the venue for a hotly contested horticultural competition with giant vegetables, flower arrangements, crafts, cakes, jams and much more.

The trade tent was even bigger and better than previous years with more than 25 local traders selling their wares.

There was also a varied programme of music, entertainment and live displays and refreshments. The Cheviot Brewery beer tent proved particularly popular!

The Les Amis Stunt Horse Team. Picture: Annie WattThe Les Amis Stunt Horse Team. Picture: Annie Watt
Attractions at the event – one of the oldest one-day country fairs in the North East – included Les Amis Stunt Horse Team, Apollo the performing dog, Billy the fortune-telling goat, alpacas, a bouncy castle, face painting, children’s activities, vintage vehicles, and performances by the Coldstream Pipe Band, Berwick Concert Band and Glendale Community Ceilidh Band.

There was also a companion dog show where pooches competed in a range of classes.

