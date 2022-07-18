Fun in the sun as popular Morpeth event returns

Picnic in the Park had been organised each summer for more than a decade by Greater Morpeth Development Trust (GMDT) before Covid brought a halt to proceedings.

But just like Morpeth Fair Day, which made a triumphant return last month after a break for the same reasons, the picnic event was back on Sunday.

The sun shone to light up the fun and thousands of locals, as well as many from further afield, turned out to revel in the party atmosphere.

Caroline Pryer and Morpeth Mayor Alison Byard help young visitors to Picnic in the Park make a mosaic.

Those who went along enjoyed sports activities, music, go-karts, children’s dancing, face painting and a circus-style entertainer, among other attractions.

There were plenty of stalls to visit and free barbecue food was supplied and cooked by volunteers from Morpeth Churches Together.

One of the special moments of the afternoon was when Caroline Pryer (Vice Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland) and Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson together planted an oak tree to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Representatives of the National Trust, Morpeth and District Red Squirrels, the Northumberland Climate Change committee, Morpeth’s Air Cadets, the Woodhorn Matters ladies, Northumbria Police Community Team and bowlers from Carlisle Park also attended the event.

Attractions included a circus-style entertainer. Also pictured, Caroline Pryer and Coun Glen Sanderson together planted an oak tree to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Frank Rescigno, GMDT's director of arts and culture, said: “It has always been a huge pleasure for us as an organisation to stage Picnic in the Park for local people of all ages to enjoy just before the schools start their summer holidays.

“It was hearbreaking for us – although at the same time it was perfectly understandable – to have to call off the event for the past two years.

“Therefore, it was fantastic to see so many people back enjoying a great day out in the sun in Carlisle Park.

“I want to thank the many people and organisations who worked tirelessly on the day to ensure everyone had fun – without their support we simply could not stage the event.