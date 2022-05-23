Fun in store at Cramlington shopping centre for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Face painting will be among the Jubilee activities at Manor Walks.

Manor Walks, in Cramlington, is holding the event featuring lots of royal themed activities throughout the centre.

A huge street party on the South Mall will take place from 1pm to 3pm, featuring royal themed decorations, food, games and music.

There are six seats per table and a total of 180 tickets available to the tea party event, which are on sale for a £1 donation that will go to local causes.

Guests will enjoy a selection of finger food, a soft drink, plus fun entertainment from 1pm to 3pm.

Tickets are available from https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/manor-walks-jubilee-street-party-tickets-308572577887

Between 10am and 3pm there will be a host of singers, dancers and performers on stage in Centre Mall entertaining shoppers.

There will be a series of walkabout acts throughout the malls, including royal-themed stilt walkers as well as a free caricaturist.

As an ode to the royals, little shoppers can enjoy making their own crown with jewels fit for a queen, in a Children’s Craft Zone, from 10am to 3pm, as well as enjoying free face painting featuring a host of British designs.

Manor Walks Centre Manager, Nick Lambert said: “Such a momentous occasion as The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee deserves to be properly recognised and celebrated in style.