Fun in store at Cramlington shopping centre for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Manor Walks, in Cramlington, is holding the event featuring lots of royal themed activities throughout the centre.
A huge street party on the South Mall will take place from 1pm to 3pm, featuring royal themed decorations, food, games and music.
There are six seats per table and a total of 180 tickets available to the tea party event, which are on sale for a £1 donation that will go to local causes.
Guests will enjoy a selection of finger food, a soft drink, plus fun entertainment from 1pm to 3pm.
Tickets are available from https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/manor-walks-jubilee-street-party-tickets-308572577887
Between 10am and 3pm there will be a host of singers, dancers and performers on stage in Centre Mall entertaining shoppers.
There will be a series of walkabout acts throughout the malls, including royal-themed stilt walkers as well as a free caricaturist.
As an ode to the royals, little shoppers can enjoy making their own crown with jewels fit for a queen, in a Children’s Craft Zone, from 10am to 3pm, as well as enjoying free face painting featuring a host of British designs.
Manor Walks Centre Manager, Nick Lambert said: “Such a momentous occasion as The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee deserves to be properly recognised and celebrated in style.
"We have had great feed-back so far from our shoppers to our Jubilee plans, and everyone at Manor Walks is really looking forward to joining together with the whole community to create a truly memorable day.”