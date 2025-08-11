Fun for all the family as Glanton Show celebrates its 100th anniversary

The show – interrupted only by World War Two and the Covid-19 pandemic – returned on Saturday with a host of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

This year’s attractions include a gundog display, children’s sports, face painting, craft stalls, live music, pony sports, classic cars, a demonstration from West Percy Foxhounds, a companion dog show and an exhibition tent featuring show entries.

And to celebrate the fact that Glanton was the setting for the last ever episode of Vera, the organisers of the show held a Vera lookalike competition which was won by Lyn Tate.

Glanton Show posted: “That’s a wrap! A huge thank you to: everyone who took the time to come along today, our volunteers, sponsors, traders, crafters, music and refreshment providers, kids entertainers, ring attractions and participants, pony sports organisers and participants, hill runners, emergency services, and of course all who entered the competitions, the judges and of course our show committee.”

Judging the flowers at Glanton Show. Pictures: Len Smith Photography

A proud prize winner in the pony sports. Photo: Len Smith Photography