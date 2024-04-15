Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Around 40 service users, parents, carers, staff and friends braved the elements to show their support for the Friends of Lanark Lodge in Duns and Rutherford Square in Kelso.

A considerable amount of planning went into making the event the success it was – with a small committee of service users, parents and staff holding regular meetings.

After the suggestion had been made to undertake some type of fundraiser and the challenge set, the support and enthusiasm from all those involved was contagious.

The amount of time, energy and commitment from the group was clearly evident in both their enjoyment of the day and the total amount raised.

The funds will now be divided evenly between the two settings and arrangements will be made for service users to meet and decide how they would like the money spent.

Anne Hill, parent and secretary of the Friends of Lanark Lodge and Rutherford Square, said: “It was a wonderful turnout and experience. I definitely faced my fears.

“After such lovely support and feedback, we’re now looking at making this an annual event so watch out for more great news from us this time next year.”

Lanark Lodge and Rutherford Square are two of the four learning disability support services provided by the council’s adult social care team across the Borders.