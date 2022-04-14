Full steam ahead for opening of new £20m railway station at Reston

A LNER Azuma train travelling through the Scottish Borders.

Construction on the two-platform facility started in early 2021 and despite the challenges of a complex construction scheme in a global pandemic, the project team has made good progress.

Scottish transport minister Jenny Gilruth announced that the new Reston Station will open to services on Monday, May 23 – almost six decades after the previous station was closed as part of the Beeching cuts in 1964.

She said: “Communities in and around Reston will undoubtedly look forward to the benefits that will be delivered by the return of rail services for the first time in more than half a century.

“Efficient and effective rail services, which encourage people to choose to travel locally and further afield by train for work, training, education, leisure and social activities, are vital to Scotland’s future.”

The new station could also open up the possibility of a local rail service between Berwick and Edinburgh.

A car park with 70 spaces, over 20 of which have electric charging points, and 11 cycle spaces will make it even easier to take public transport.

The car park has the capacity to be expanded in the future as demand requires.

On opening, the station will be served by cross border operators including TransPennine Express and LNER services.

Matthew Golton, managing director at TransPennine Express said: “It’s fantastic to be able to serve the people of Reston, and the surrounding area, with our direct services between Edinburgh and Newcastle.

“Our customers – and their communities – are at the heart of everything we do and we’re delighted to be able to connect so many of those communities by rail for the first time in more than 50 years.

“We’re incredibly proud of our role as a key partner in bringing rail services back to Reston and look forward to welcoming our new customers on board at the end of May.”

David Horne, managing director at LNER, said: “We’re proud to be introducing our revolutionary Azuma services at Reston as it becomes the newest destination along our iconic 956-mile East Coast route.

“The arrival of our services will transform travel for residents and generate further economic opportunities for the area, with our world-class services making business and leisure travel simpler, smarter and greener.”

Network Rail has managed the design and construction of the project – which delivers step-free access with a pedestrian footbridge, with lifts connecting the platform.

Following its opening, Reston Station will be managed by ScotRail.

The announcement has also been welcomed by Scotland’s Railway, a group made up of around 150 different organisations and suppliers from across the rail industry in Scotland.

Managing director Alex Hynes said: “The opening of Reston Station for services is another fantastic achievement for Scotland’s Railway.