That means people will have plenty of time to stock up on holiday reads, do research, attend events or use the other services the library provides, such as IT facilities and meeting spaces.

Children of school age up to 11 can also take part in this year’s Summer Reading Challenge ‘Gadgeteers’ which is being run throughout Northumberland.

Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member for libraries at Northumberland County Council, said: “We are delighted to have been able to attract more staff and therefore revert to pre-Covid hours.

Full opening hours have been restored at Alnwick Library.

“Providing libraries that are open and accessible to local communities is very important to the council.

“As a free service, libraries can be invaluable especially for those on a tight budget with children to entertain during school holidays; for avid readers and for those who may feel isolated, such as young mums or elderly people.”

Alnwick’s revised hours are Monday to Saturday, 9am-6pm.

The Summer Reading Challenge, run by The Reading Agency and Northumberland Library Service, includes 40 free events. See the full itinerary at www.summerreadingchallenge.org.uk