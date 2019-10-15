Full list of cup winners from North Northumberland's 153rd Alwinton Show

From left, Thomas Snaith presenting the Tom Mackay Rose Bowl to Tom Elliot for the overall champion sheep.

Around 4,500 spectators attended the 153rd Alwinton Show, at the Haugh, in Alwinton, North Northumberland, last Saturday.

Among the prizes on offer were for best sheep, sheep dogs, fell runners, wrestlers and walking sticks.

Show chairman Tony Dixon said afterwards: “What a glorious day it was. Exceptional exhibits, farmers market and entries all round.“The pipe band entertained the crowds and what a phenomenal turnout there was.“Many thanks to the dedicated committee, not only on the day but for the year round planning and work involved.“Thank you to all the exhibitors and public for their continued support . Without you all there would not be a show.”

From left, show president Peter Stott presenting the President's Stick to Jimmy Givens for best exhibit in the horticulture section.

The full list of cup and sheep show cup winners is as follows:

JM Coatsworth Plate & President’s Stick: Jimmy Givens;

William Dagg Cup: Betsy Burston;

Nance Tait Tray: Coral Hall;

Waddell Challenge Trophy: Lesley Dick;

George Hunt Challenge Cup: Kari Brown;

Milburn Memorial Trophy: Audrey Brackon;

Margaret Ward Trophy: William Wood;

George Fairbairn: Emily Taylor;

Cup for most points: William Wood;

Billy Miller Shield: Francesca

Best Walking Stick Cup: Alister Warwick;

Alec Bland Memorial Cup: Eve Rutherford;

Fell Race Winner: Nic Swinburne;

Ladies Fell Race Winner: Katherine Davis;

Under 16s Fell Race: Marcus Laws;

Under 13s Fell Race: Joe Dixon;

Wrestling 11 ½ stone: Andrew Carlisle;

Wrestling 14 stone: Graham Brocklebank;

Wrestling Ladies Open: Gemma Coultard;

All Weights: Thomas Brocklebank;

Quoits Winner: Darren Whitfield;

Terriers Champion: Gem (Mrs Mckenzie);

Sheep Dog Trial: Michael Davidson;

Novice Sheep Dog: Paul Bristo;

Tom Barkley Cup: Tynemouth;

Dog Scurry: Jim Burston;

The Jacob Robson Memorial Cup for Best South Country Cheviot Ewe: J Smith;

The R & E Buglass Challenge Cup for Best Ewe Lamb: Helen Brown;

The CF Drew–Wilkinson Cup for Best South Country Cheviot Sheep, Northumberland only: Daniel Wood;

The Ord Memorial Challenge Cup for Champion South Country Cheviot Sheep, bred by exhibitor: Tom Elliot;

The Chairman’s Cup for Best North Country Cheviot Sheep: John Cowens;

The Jen Hall Memorial Cup for Best Northumberland Type Blackface Sheep: Scott Young;

The Johnnie Nicol Memorial Cup for Best Turned Out Scotch Blackface Sheep: Frank Hall;

The Chambers & Fargus Ltd Challenge Trophy for Best Scotch Blackface Sheep: Frank Hall;

The Steve Cummings Memorial Cup for Champion Scotch Blackface Sheep: Frank Hall;

The Alwinton Show Cup for Champion Bluefaced Leicester: Jimmy Elliot;

The Scots Gap Challenge Cup for Mule Sheep Champion, from the late Mr TAS Thompson: Jimmy Elliot.

The Hedley Heron Challenge Cup for Best Mule Lamb: Jimmy Elliot;

The T.H. Tait Cup for Low Ground Native Champion: Cameron Lillie;

The Border Livestock Cup for Best Continental Sheep: John Gray;

The Alec Henderson Challenge Cup for Best In-Bye Lamb: A Robinson;

The Mr George Strachan Challenge Cup for Best Jacob Sheep: L Wilson;

The Kenneth J. Dean Memorial Cup for Young Handlers: Charlotte Gray;

The Tom Mackay Rose Bowl Overall Champion: Tom Elliot.