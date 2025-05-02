Full Circle Food Project's first Community Lunch event brings together diverse cultures

By Andrew Coulson
Published 2nd May 2025, 15:08 BST
The Full Circle Food Project, which covers parts of south east Northumberland, recently hosted its first ever Community Lunch.

It was funded by the North East Combined Authority’s Mayor’s Opportunity Fund, a programme dedicated to building stronger, more integrated communities.

The event welcomed 20 local residents from a diverse mix of backgrounds, gathering to enjoy a home-cooked Sunday roast followed by a traditional apple crumble and custard.

As well as providing a meal, it created a space for people to connect, play games and enjoy rich conversations with neighbours they may never have otherwise met.

The event welcomed 20 local residents from a diverse mix of backgrounds.

CEO Michelle Brannigan said: “Our aim was to bring people together through the simple joy of sharing food.

“It was heart-warming to see such a genuine mix of cultures engaging, laughing and connecting with each other.”

The food was praised by attendees for both its flavour and heart. One guest said: “I enjoyed the different food I ate, meeting new people and getting to know them through games.

“The food was amazing, so were the people. Having something like this again would be lovely.”

The event was the first in a series of Community Lunches aimed at encouraging community cohesion and celebrating cultural diversity.

The next event is scheduled for May 19, where the theme will be Kyiv Day in honour of Ukraine’s cultural heritage.

Organisers are reaching out to local Ukrainian refugees, inviting them to co-create the menu and share their stories. For more information or to get involved, call 01670 238747 or email [email protected]

