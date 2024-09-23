Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Ashington charity that is dedicated to promoting healthy eating and sustainable living has had some significant developments over the last few months.

Full Circle Food Project (FCFP) appointed Michelle Brannigan as its new CEO and during her first few months, the charity has reached a major milestone – the preparation and distribution of its 1,000th ready meal.

The meals, which include classics like bangers and mash made with fresh vegetables from its garden, are provided to those in need through a partnership with the Wansbeck Valley Food Bank.

Based in Hirst Park, FCFP runs a variety of activities and events focused on teaching people how to cook and eat healthily on a budget. Its work emphasises growing your own food, mental health support and creating a sense of community around food.

Michelle Brannigan and other members of the Full Circle Food Project team.

The initiative has been powered by a team of seven staff members and 17 dedicated volunteers, including a horticultural officer and two project co-ordinators.

Michelle previously held a senior management role within the Healthwatch organisation and as an Ashington local herself, she is relishing the chance to make a difference in her home town.

She said: “The situation with the cost of living and rising costs has put the work of FCFP into the heart of the community.

“We are all aware that eating healthily can be expensive, so we look at ways to minimise those costs and encourage people to eat better through education.

“We do everything from teaching cooking classes to growing our own food in our community garden. We help people improve their mental health and well-being by coming together and working towards a shared goal.”

FCFP’s next steps include expanding the meal programme to cater to Ashington’s growing asylum seeker and refugee population.

The team is working with volunteers from these communities to create culturally appropriate meals, which are being distributed through the Northumberland County of Sanctuary programme.

Michelle added: “We have a great team of staff and volunteers and we are determined to help people in Ashington to eat more healthily.

“We will also keep on making sure that those in need get at least one nutritious meal a day.”