BP in Alnwick on Monday, September 27.

Panic buying had led to some shortages over the weekend.

The BP filling station in Alnwick reported: “We’ve got plenty of fuel, both petrol and diesel, after getting a delivery this morning. We ran out late yesterday (Sunday).

"The queues are quite bad though.”

Adderston Services, near Belford, reported: “We’ve had deliveries of fuel this morning so we’re fully stocked.

"We ran out of unleaded yesterday (Sunday) but it’s fine now.”