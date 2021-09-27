Fuel delivered to filling stations in Alnwick area after pumps run dry

Fuel deliveries have been made to filling stations in the Alnwick area this morning (Monday).

By Ian Smith
Monday, 27th September 2021, 10:20 am
Updated Monday, 27th September 2021, 10:43 am
BP in Alnwick on Monday, September 27.

Panic buying had led to some shortages over the weekend.

The BP filling station in Alnwick reported: “We’ve got plenty of fuel, both petrol and diesel, after getting a delivery this morning. We ran out late yesterday (Sunday).

"The queues are quite bad though.”

Adderston Services, near Belford, reported: “We’ve had deliveries of fuel this morning so we’re fully stocked.

"We ran out of unleaded yesterday (Sunday) but it’s fine now.”

