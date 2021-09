However, there were few signs of the long queues seen at filling stations in other parts of the country.

Some fuel shortages had been reported in Northumberland at the weekend but fresh deliveries were made to many areas.

There were restrictions on the amount of fuel which could be purchased at some filling stations.

What’s it like where you are? Email your pictures to [email protected]

1. Esso Amble Cars queuing for Esso in Amble. Photo: Josh Wright Photo Sales

2. BP Alnwick BP in Alnwick. Photo: Paul Larkin Photo Sales

3. Esso/Morrisons Esso/Morrisons in Alnwick. Photo: Paul Larkin Photo Sales

4. Morrisons Amble Morrisons in Amble. Photo: Josh Wright Photo Sales