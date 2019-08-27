From the Royal family to Poldark - 38 pictures from Rennington Scarecrow Festival
Members of the royal family (well, sort of) were at Rennington Scarecrow Festival over the bank holiday weekend.
By Ian Smith
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019, 16:45
They were joined by lots of other famous faces as the 20th annual festival was held in glorious sunshine.
A scarecrow trail around the village proved popular, while there were also games for children.
Organisers expect to make around £5,000 from the three day event to support the village hall, church, SHAK the local animal charity, and Hospice at Home.