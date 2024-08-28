From five GCSEs to PhD: An Ashington man’s remarkable journey of professional development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The NHS can be a great place for continuing your educational journey – just ask John Randall

The Ashington resident has completed an undergraduate degree, Master’s and most recently a PhD while working at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, despite leaving school with just five GCSEs.

Uncertain about his future path, he started his NHS career as an assistant technical officer at the old Newcastle General Hospital. In 2002, he transitioned to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, working as a healthcare assistant.

John's educational journey took a significant turn when he completed a diploma at Northumbria University, enabling him to become an anaesthetic operating department practitioner at Northumbria Healthcare.

John Randall.

Motivated by his experiences, John pursued higher education, upgrading his diploma to a BSc at Northumbria University before obtaining a master's degree from Birmingham University.

In 2017, he embarked on the challenging journey of a PhD. Securing funding from Salus and collaborating with Mike Reed, a consultant surgeon at Northumbria Healthcare, John focused his research on non-anaemic iron deficiency and arthroplasty.

Despite a one-year delay caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, John completed his PhD in late 2023.

Today, John works as an anaesthetic associate at Northumbria Healthcare in North Tyneside General Hospital’s orthopaedic surgery department.

John said: "It's been a long journey, but I'm glad to be where I am. I feel very fortunate to have found a career that I love in a subject that I'm incredibly passionate about. A lot of people might finish their GCSEs and feel disappointed with their results or not sure which steps to take next. Finding somewhere like Northumbria Healthcare where you can grow and learn means that your potential is limitless.

"Northumbria Healthcare supported me through my undergraduate degree, Masters, and PhD. The trust's incredible support and willingness to invest in its people makes it a great place for ambitious individuals to work."

Marion Dickson, executive director of surgery, said: "John's commitment to continuous professional development is inspiring. Having left school with five GCSEs, he was very keen to develop further and has sought opportunities to improve his skills and grow his knowledge. His dedicated approach to his development has allowed him to take advantage of the opportunities at his feet.”