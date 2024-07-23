Friends of Valley Park in Cramlington praised after securing Green Flag Community Award
The Friends of Valley Park group was awarded a Green Flag earlier this month for its work to maintain its namesake green space in Cramlington.
Valley Park has seen significant improvements and increased maintenance thanks to the group, which joined 13 parks run by Northumberland County Council in receiving the award from environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.
In addition to the honour, which recognises the group’s community spirit and environmental stewardship as well as denoting the park meets the charity’s quality benchmarks, the group has been praised by county councillors.
Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “We are incredibly proud of the Friends of Valley Park for their dedication and hard work in making Valley Park a wonderful place for the community.
“Their collaboration with us has been exemplary, and the Green Flag Community Award is a testament to their commitment.
“The funding from the QEII Memorial Fund has allowed us to support these vital improvements, and we look forward to continuing our partnership to enhance our green spaces across Northumberland."
Cramlington South East councillor Paul Ezhilchelvan added: “We are rejoicing at the fact we have been awarded a Green Flag Community Award.
“This is one of the success stories where the council and local volunteers come together and work together for the good of the people. This is a wonderful and successful example of how we can collaborate.”
The Old Bakehouse Millennium Green Trust in Morpeth also received a Green Flag Community Award. Alexandra Park in Cramlington and Plessey Woods County Park were among the council-run Green Flag-winning parks.
