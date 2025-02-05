Environmental improvements are being carried out on an area of woodland and green space in Alnwick.

Alnwick Town Council recently completed the long-awaited transfer of ownership of Thomas Percy Wood from Northumberland County Council.

And now, The Friends of Thomas Percy Wood have started work on clearing the overgrown areas and planting bulbs, shrubs and trees.

One of the many projects planned is the installation of a 'kissing gate' through the wall at the south side of the wood. This work has now started and when complete will make access from that side of the wood easier and safer.

Other projects in the pipeline are a wildlife pond, a circular path through the wood and the making of bird boxes, bat boxes and hedgehog houses by local schoolchildren. Also planned is an outdoor classroom for use by local schools.

Rosie Bush, a teacher at the Duchess's Community High School and a town councillor, said: “Students at the High School are looking forward to being involved with the projects at Thomas Percy Wood.

"Members of Climate Club and CANNY will work alongside our primary partners to design and create elements that will enhance the site for animals and insects. Longer-term, we plan to use the site as a location for learning opportunities outside the classroom.

“We anticipate that young people throughout the catchment will come to see it as a space to be enjoyed outside of school hours also.”

Mayor of Alnwick, Cllr Geoff Watson, added: “I first proposed that the Thomas Percy wood and field be transferred to Alnwick Town Council under the Community Asset Transfer scheme some three years ago believing that it would be done quickly.

"Unfortunately, due to the legal process it has taken well over two years to complete. However, everything is now in place and we can forge ahead with our plans. The wood and field have enormous potential and it is great to see Alnwick Lions and the High School students getting on board.”

If you would like to join the 'Friends of Thomas Percy Wood' group contact Cllr Watson via Alnwick Town Council.