Friends of Brierdene hold a successful community event with special visitors for families with young children
On August 17, around 200 people gathered at Brierdene Wildlife site in Whitley Bay for a day of picnics, live music by the Bay Uke group and story-time with author Lucy Wraight, who read her book ‘The Seals of St Mary’s’.
Also in attendance was Dame Norma Redfearn, Mayor of North Tyneside, who joined in with the fun and community spirit.
The children were visited by Briar the Bear and Mr Gruffalo and North Tyneside Children’s Library service also ran story-time sessions followed by games and craft activities for the more creative children.
Event organiser, Lorraine Bryson, was delighted after the picnic and said: “There were lots of happy people enjoying the day and I’ve received wonderful feedback from parents telling me it was a fabulous event, incredibly well organised with a lovely community feeling.”
The Teddy Bear’s Picnic was sponsored by Robinson Optometrists of Monkseaton.
