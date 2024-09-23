Friends of Alnmouth Station chuffed to win gold at Northumbria in Bloom
The Friends of Alnmouth Station were delighted to be awarded gold and best bus/metro/railway station for the third consecutive year at the Northumbria in Bloom presentation.
The small but dedicated group of volunteers give up their free time to plan, design, create and maintain a range of floral displays at Alnmouth station.
Their work is supported by local organisations and individuals who provide financial contributions and by staff at the station.
It was one of 12 gold awards picked up by groups in the Alnwick area.
