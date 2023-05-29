Peter Pringle and David King have been on a series of challenges to raise money for the cancer charity who helped their late close friend and boss David Purvis, owner of civil engineering firm KWP in Alnwick.

During his battle with cancer, Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care transported Mr Purvis to and from his home in Alnwick to the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle for treatment.

He lost his battle with cancer on June 9 last year and afterwards his two friends and their partners decided to take-up a series of brutal challenges to raise funds for a ‘Daft as a Brush’ ambulance to be based in Alnwick that would provide, free of charge, door to door transport for cancer patients receiving treatment.

After finishing the Hadrian Challenge in late 2022, the two friends along with their partners Doreen and Laura, have conquered the Three Peaks Challenge with a difference.

Peter and David cycled from Snowdon in Wales to Ben Nevis in Scotland via Scafell Pike in the Lake District, covering 485 miles on their bikes. Doreen and Laura joined the lads to climb each mountain – 10,000 feet in total – and driving as a support team.

Together with other activities, they have raised an astonishing £36,000 – enough to purchase a brand-new cancer patient ambulance for the charity.

Peter’s mum died from breast cancer in 1980, long before the Daft as a Brush charity was set up by philanthropist Brian Burnie.

With no transport service from Belford, he took up the daily 100 mile return journey to Newcastle Hospitals.

“The Daft as a Brush Service was such a support to David Purvis and family,” said Peter. “Having lost my own mum to breast cancer I know the difficulties of getting to and from hospital in north Northumberland.

"We’re so proud and happy to have raised enough money to have an ambulance based in Alnwick, this will help so many patients in our area receive free transport and delivery of their vital treatment in Newcastle. Thanks to everyone who supported us.”

It hasn’t been an easy task for the team; faced with freezing snowy conditions on Ben Nevis, rain in the Lake District and blistering heat in Snowdon.

However, Peter is going one step further to help the Daft as a Brush charity.

“I have decided to become a volunteer for Daft as a Brush,” he revealed. “When the ambulance is based in Alnwick I will have been through my DAAB training and I’ll be able to transport the very first patient in the brand new vehicle. Hopefully that will be on September 17, 2023, exactly a year to the day when we started this idea.

“It’s very exciting. Myself, Doreen, David, and Laura are so grateful to everyone who has supported us.”