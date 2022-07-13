Freya's delight at landing key tourism role in her home town

Freya Herriott was in the final stages of her Events Management degree at Leeds Beckett University when she applied the job advertised by Berwick Community Trust as destination marketing and development officer.

She joined the team in May and worked around her final exams, successfully graduating with a 2:1, before starting to build network of partners such as the festival directors, tourism businesses, events organisers and the town’s Harbour Commissioners and Young Leaders.

The structure for the final year of her degree meant the 21-year-old was in Leeds two days a week and she had shifts at Berwick Morrisons when she was at home, and so the prospect of having a full-time job in Berwick related to her degree was a big factor in applying.

Freya Herriott.

She said: “I was chuffed to get the email saying I had the job because as well as getting to work in my home town, I believe there is definitely a lot of potential when it comes to promoting Berwick.

“The cruise ships coming to Berwick are a good example of how it can grow as a visitor destination.

“I love the town and it has so much going on that people don’t realise.

“My role includes letting people know about these things and it’s not just tourists, it’s also about showcasing what Berwick has to offer to local residents.

“I’m really enjoying the job so far and although it can be challenging, everyone on the Berwick Community Trust has been lovely and very helpful.”

Another part of the role for Freya, who did her GCSEs at Berwick Academy and then went to Eyemouth High School to do Scottish Highers, is running the visitberwick.com website – which has information and downloadable leaflets for visitors and locals alike – and promoting the town on social media.

Becci Murray, operations director at Berwick Community Trust, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer a local person their first graduate position.