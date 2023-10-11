News you can trust since 1854
Officers investigating a fatal collision in Northumberland have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 11th Oct 2023, 13:19 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 13:19 BST
At around 1pm on Sunday, October 1, Northumbria Police received a report of a serious two-vehicle collision on the A68, near Bingfield, involving a white Seat and a blue Kia.

Emergency services attended the scene and a number of people were taken to hospital.

The 69-year-old male driver of the Kia died in hospital several days later as a result of his injuries.

Latest news from Northumbria Police.
One of his passengers, a 25-year-old woman, remains in hospital in a critical condition. Their next of kin are currently being supported by officers at this time.

The driver of the Seat, a 23-year-old man, was also treated for injuries sustained in the collision.

He was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle whilst over the prescribed drug limit. He has since been released under investigation.

Inquiries into the collision remain on-going and a number of witnesses and drivers with dashcam footage from the area have already been in touch.

Today (Wednesday), the officer leading the investigation has issued a fresh appeal – asking anyone yet to come forward to get in touch.

Sergeant Russ Surrey, of Northumbria Police, said: “Any life lost on our roads is one too many and we are determined to establish exactly what has happened.

“One man has sadly lost his life and a woman is fighting for hers in hospital, and our thoughts are with the families and all those affected by this tragic incident.

“A number of inquiries have been carried out, including the arrest of a 23-year-old man. Our investigation will continue until we are able to determine what has caused this collision and so we are once again asking for anyone who might have seen what happened, or either vehicle prior to the collision, to get in touch – especially if you can share dashcam footage.”

Members of the public can call 101 or use the ‘Tell us Something’ page on the Northumbria Police website, quoting log NP-20231001-0506.

Related topics:NorthumberlandSeatNorthumbria PoliceEmergency servicesKia