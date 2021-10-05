Fresh faces needed for spring show to continue

Each April, the Alnwick Spring Show has brought colour and life to the town and district, attracting entrants and visitors from far and wide.

By Ian Smith
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 12:00 pm
Alnwick Spring Show faces an uncertain future. Picture by Jane Coltman

It is organised by an award-winning committee who have, over the 13 years of the show's existence, garnered the expertise, equipment and enthusiasm for staging the event.

However, time has caught up with several of the longer serving committee members, who have now decided to relinquish their duties, and an injection of new blood is needed to take the show forward.

Gill Starkey, show coordinator, said: “While the show has the support, the finance and the knowledge to continue, it lacks hands on deck. The sad fact is that without extra help the 2022 show will not take place.”

Gill Starkey has called for fresh faces to help organise Alnwick Spring Show. Picture by Jane Coltman

If anyone is interested in helping with the next show, or would like further information about what is involved, could they please contact Gill by email at [email protected]

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today. With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions. The Northumberland Gazette has been serving the county since 1854, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.