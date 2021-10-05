Alnwick Spring Show faces an uncertain future. Picture by Jane Coltman

It is organised by an award-winning committee who have, over the 13 years of the show's existence, garnered the expertise, equipment and enthusiasm for staging the event.

However, time has caught up with several of the longer serving committee members, who have now decided to relinquish their duties, and an injection of new blood is needed to take the show forward.

Gill Starkey, show coordinator, said: “While the show has the support, the finance and the knowledge to continue, it lacks hands on deck. The sad fact is that without extra help the 2022 show will not take place.”

Gill Starkey has called for fresh faces to help organise Alnwick Spring Show. Picture by Jane Coltman

If anyone is interested in helping with the next show, or would like further information about what is involved, could they please contact Gill by email at [email protected]