Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northumberland County Council is urging residents to be vigilant as a concerning trend of broadband-related cyber fraud has emerged in the region.

A total of 68% of the reported victims have collectively lost £12,571.

The fraudulent scheme begins with unsuspecting individuals receiving phone calls from scammers posing as representatives from their broadband suppliers. The callers claim that the person is experiencing poor internet connection and speed issues and that they can help resolve these problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The person is then instructed to download a specific application, allegedly to help in troubleshooting, but this allows the scammer to remotely access the person’s device.

Northumberland County Council is urging residents to be vigilant.

Once access is obtained, the scammer informs the person that numerous viruses have been detected on the device and promises a refund. To facilitate this refund, the person is asked to make a small payment of £2.99 to verify their details.

This seemingly minor transaction allows the fraudsters to capture the victims’ card details and subsequently attempt unauthorised transactions, with some victims reporting losses of up to £3,000.

The council is urging people to exercise extreme caution and guidelines to protect themselves include never download any application or software at the request of unsolicited callers, contact your broadband supplier directly using official contact details to verify any claims made during unsolicited calls, be suspicious of unsolicited phone calls, especially those asking for personal or financial information, and regularly check your bank statements for any unauthorised transactions and report them immediately.