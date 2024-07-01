Fresh broadband scammers warning by Northumberland County Council
A total of 68% of the reported victims have collectively lost £12,571.
The fraudulent scheme begins with unsuspecting individuals receiving phone calls from scammers posing as representatives from their broadband suppliers. The callers claim that the person is experiencing poor internet connection and speed issues and that they can help resolve these problems.
The person is then instructed to download a specific application, allegedly to help in troubleshooting, but this allows the scammer to remotely access the person’s device.
Once access is obtained, the scammer informs the person that numerous viruses have been detected on the device and promises a refund. To facilitate this refund, the person is asked to make a small payment of £2.99 to verify their details.
This seemingly minor transaction allows the fraudsters to capture the victims’ card details and subsequently attempt unauthorised transactions, with some victims reporting losses of up to £3,000.
The council is urging people to exercise extreme caution and guidelines to protect themselves include never download any application or software at the request of unsolicited callers, contact your broadband supplier directly using official contact details to verify any claims made during unsolicited calls, be suspicious of unsolicited phone calls, especially those asking for personal or financial information, and regularly check your bank statements for any unauthorised transactions and report them immediately.
If you have been targeted by this scam or have any information, please report it to the local authorities or Action Fraud at www.actionfraud.police.uk
