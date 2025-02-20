Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A residential care home in Alnwick has enhanced its sensory garden thanks to the generous support of the Northumberland Freemasons.

The donation has contributed to the addition of a beautifully crafted metal arch, completing the garden space and further enriching the experience for residents at Abbeyfield House.

Kerry Riddell, deputy manager at Abbeyfield House, said: “The sensory garden is a fantastic feature for our residents, especially those living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

"The new arch has really finished it off, making the space even more welcoming. We also receive kind donations from the Freemasons on a regular basis, which we truly appreciate.”

Jim Thompson and Peter Nelson with staff and residents at Abbeyfield House. Picture: Highlights PR

The sensory garden, designed with elements such as lavender, fragrant plants, and a tranquil water feature, provides a calming environment that promotes well-being.

Residents have already been making great use of the space, which has become a popular spot for relaxation and engagement.

Jim Thompson, a charity trustee with Abbeyfield Northumbria, added: “We pulled together various sources of funding, including money raised by staff, a donation from the Rotary Club president during his term, and other charitable contributions.

"In total, we spent around £14,000 to bring this vision to life. The support from Northumberland Freemasons and more local Masonic lodges was instrumental in helping us complete the project, and we’re incredibly grateful.”

Peter Nelson, a retired fire service officer and Freemason, said: “Freemasons are committed to supporting local charities and initiatives that benefit the wider community. Here in Alnwick, we have three lodges and additional chapters that work together to make a difference. Supporting the sensory garden at Abbeyfield is a perfect example of that commitment.”