The soft toys were gifted to Scarbrough Court in Cramlington by the Freemasons of Northumberland and Cumbria as part of the Teddies for Loving Care (TLC) scheme.

The initiative was set up by the Freemasons in 2001, initially to support young children spending time in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But now local Freemasons have extended the TLC scheme to provide a similar comfort for care home residents living with dementia.

Residents at RMBI Care Co. Home Scarbrough Court delighted with their new Teddies for Loving Care (TLC) bears.

According to Dementia UK, soft toy animals can provide great benefits for people living with dementia, particularly in the later stages.

They can promote feelings of relaxation and pleasure. Holding a soft toy can be helpful for people who may become withdrawn, restless, distressed or anxious, improving their well-being and communication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stacey Louise, activity co-ordinator, said: “Our residents were thrilled to receive such a kind and thoughtful gift, bringing joy and happiness to everyone.”