Freemasons donate a dozen teddy bears to Scarbrough Court care home in Cramlington
Teddy bears have been donated to a care home to help residents cuddle their stresses away.
The soft toys were gifted to Scarbrough Court in Cramlington by the Freemasons of Northumberland and Cumbria as part of the Teddies for Loving Care (TLC) scheme.
The initiative was set up by the Freemasons in 2001, initially to support young children spending time in hospital.
But now local Freemasons have extended the TLC scheme to provide a similar comfort for care home residents living with dementia.
According to Dementia UK, soft toy animals can provide great benefits for people living with dementia, particularly in the later stages.
They can promote feelings of relaxation and pleasure. Holding a soft toy can be helpful for people who may become withdrawn, restless, distressed or anxious, improving their well-being and communication.
Stacey Louise, activity co-ordinator, said: “Our residents were thrilled to receive such a kind and thoughtful gift, bringing joy and happiness to everyone.”