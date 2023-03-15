News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
-19 minutes ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
2 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
2 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
3 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023

Freemasons donate a dozen teddy bears to Scarbrough Court care home in Cramlington

Teddy bears have been donated to a care home to help residents cuddle their stresses away.

By Charlie Watson
Published 15th Mar 2023, 17:07 GMT- 1 min read

The soft toys were gifted to Scarbrough Court in Cramlington by the Freemasons of Northumberland and Cumbria as part of the Teddies for Loving Care (TLC) scheme.

The initiative was set up by the Freemasons in 2001, initially to support young children spending time in hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But now local Freemasons have extended the TLC scheme to provide a similar comfort for care home residents living with dementia.

Residents at RMBI Care Co. Home Scarbrough Court delighted with their new Teddies for Loving Care (TLC) bears.
Residents at RMBI Care Co. Home Scarbrough Court delighted with their new Teddies for Loving Care (TLC) bears.
Residents at RMBI Care Co. Home Scarbrough Court delighted with their new Teddies for Loving Care (TLC) bears.
Most Popular

According to Dementia UK, soft toy animals can provide great benefits for people living with dementia, particularly in the later stages.

They can promote feelings of relaxation and pleasure. Holding a soft toy can be helpful for people who may become withdrawn, restless, distressed or anxious, improving their well-being and communication.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stacey Louise, activity co-ordinator, said: “Our residents were thrilled to receive such a kind and thoughtful gift, bringing joy and happiness to everyone.”

Alasdair Watson, John Thompson, Bill Morley from The Freemasons of Northumberland and Cumbria donate TLC teddies to residents at Scarbrough Court care home.
Alasdair Watson, John Thompson, Bill Morley from The Freemasons of Northumberland and Cumbria donate TLC teddies to residents at Scarbrough Court care home.
Alasdair Watson, John Thompson, Bill Morley from The Freemasons of Northumberland and Cumbria donate TLC teddies to residents at Scarbrough Court care home.
FreemasonsTLCCramlingtonCumbriaNorthumberland