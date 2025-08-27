Freemason takes on 200-mile ultramarathon challenge for Alzheimer’s Research UK
Guy Smith set himself the challenge of running 200 miles to every Masonic Temple across the Province of Northumberland, to raise vital funds for Alzheimer’s Research UK, in just four days.
Well-known among his peers for combining his love of Freemasonry with endurance running, he will set off on Tuesday (September 2) from Berwick Masonic Hall immediately after attending a lodge meeting there.
Dressed in his running kit, he will begin a four-day journey visiting each temple in turn – following a zig-zag route down the Northumberland coast, through North Tyneside, along the Tyne Valley and finally finishing at Haltwhistle.
Guy, of Gosforth, said: “I’ve mapped it at around 197 miles, but with fatigue, navigation challenges and the inevitable detours, it will break the 200-mile mark.
“I’ll be running through day and night, grabbing power naps where I can. It’s going to be tough, but I know why I’m doing it.”
His inspiration for running stems back over 20 years when he first completed the Great North Run to raise money for the Children’s Heart Unit Fund after a friend’s tragic loss.
Since then, he has completed multiple marathons and ultramarathons – including the 100-mile Castle-to-Castle race from Bamburgh to Edinburgh – often battling wind, rain and exhaustion, but always determined to push through.
This year, his mission has a deeply personal motivation. In January, Guy lost his mother to Alzheimer’s, a disease that affects nearly one million people in the UK.
He said: “Mum touched so many lives and losing her so quickly to Alzheimer’s was devastating. Anyone who has witnessed it knows how cruel it is.
“That’s why I’ve chosen Alzheimer’s Research UK as the beneficiary of this challenge. The support from people so far has been fantastic and I have already raised more than £4,000.
“It might sound mad, but running has given me purpose, better health and a way to give back. This is about honouring my mum, raising awareness and hopefully inspiring others to push themselves for a cause they care about.”
To make a donation to Guy’s The Temple Run challenge, go to www.gofundme.com/f/the-temple-run