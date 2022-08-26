Freemason funds help children learn about farming and rural life
A generous donation helped pave the way for the return of the Children’s Countryside Day in Wooler.
Northumberland Freemasons, via the Richard Henry Holmes Masonic Benevolent Fund, donated £5,000 to the Glendale Agricultural Society which organises the event.
The free event offers more than 1,600 children, aged between 5 and 11 years, first-hand experience of rural life.
The donation was actually approved in 2020 but the pandemic meant the event had to be cancelled two years in a row.
Rachel Tait, secretary for the Glendale Agricultural Society, said: “The grant will have a huge impact and hopefully mean that we can invite more children and businesses to take part in this fun and educational event.”
David Armstrong, of Northumberland Freemasons, said: “We are particularly pleased that the event has finally been able to go ahead.
"Farming is really important in Northumberland and to be able to raise awareness amongst the county’s potential future farmers is particularly important to ensure the future of this.”