Northumberland Freemasons, via the Richard Henry Holmes Masonic Benevolent Fund, donated £5,000 to the Glendale Agricultural Society which organises the event.

The free event offers more than 1,600 children, aged between 5 and 11 years, first-hand experience of rural life.

The donation was actually approved in 2020 but the pandemic meant the event had to be cancelled two years in a row.

Rachel Tait, secretary for the Glendale Agricultural Society, said: “The grant will have a huge impact and hopefully mean that we can invite more children and businesses to take part in this fun and educational event.”

David Armstrong, of Northumberland Freemasons, said: “We are particularly pleased that the event has finally been able to go ahead.