Tony Gates, chief executive of Northumberland National Park, Winton Keenen QPM, former chief constable of Northumbria Police; and Liz Morgan, former executive director of public health were also presented with a special pin brooch at a meeting of full council.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “I am so proud to formally honour these three outstanding individuals who have given and continue to give great service to the county and our communities.

“The Freedom of Northumberland is the highest honour we can bestow – and while it can never be thanks enough for all that they have contributed, it’s really important we have the ability to recognise those in our county who have gone above and beyond in their roles.”

Outgoing civic head Trevor Cessford with Liz Morgan, Tony Gates and Winton Keenen.