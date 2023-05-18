News you can trust since 1854
Freedom of Northumberland awarded to three 'outstanding individuals'

Three people have been awarded the Freedom of Northumberland for their exceptional service to the county.

By Ian Smith
Published 18th May 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 11:45 BST

Tony Gates, chief executive of Northumberland National Park, Winton Keenen QPM, former chief constable of Northumbria Police; and Liz Morgan, former executive director of public health were also presented with a special pin brooch at a meeting of full council.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “I am so proud to formally honour these three outstanding individuals who have given and continue to give great service to the county and our communities.

“The Freedom of Northumberland is the highest honour we can bestow – and while it can never be thanks enough for all that they have contributed, it’s really important we have the ability to recognise those in our county who have gone above and beyond in their roles.”

Outgoing civic head Trevor Cessford with Liz Morgan, Tony Gates and Winton Keenen.Outgoing civic head Trevor Cessford with Liz Morgan, Tony Gates and Winton Keenen.
Outgoing civic head Trevor Cessford with Liz Morgan, Tony Gates and Winton Keenen.
Tony Gates has been in post since 2005, Winton Keenan recently retired after 38 years’ service and Liz Morgan helped steer the county through the Covid pandemic.

