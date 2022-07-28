Freedom award given to Longhoughton woman for central role in community life

Eleanor Phillips has given service to the parish council and community centre for many years.

The title of honorary freewoman, to be presented in September, is bestowed by Longhoughton Parish Council.

Eleanor said: “I was really surprised and feel very honoured that the parish have given me this award, although I don’t know that I deserve it!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eleanor Phillips.

"I got involved in community life because I wanted to, not because I wanted recognition.

"I can think of lots of others in the village that have done much more than I have.”

It is the highest award that the parish council can make and it is awarded for eminent and outstanding voluntary service to the community.

The award was approved at a special public meeting and reflects the many roles that Eleanor has undertaken over an eight year period.

These involve her seven years of service to Longhoughton Parish Council including three years as chair and two as vice chair.

She has also been a trustee/director of Longhoughton Community and Sports Centre for seven years, its chair for six years and booking manager for three years.

Additionally, she created a team of volunteers that helped people who are vulnerable and needed help, especially during the Covid-19 lockdowns, and she has helped to establish the Warm Hub in Longhoughton.

During Storm Arwen, Eleanor opened the community centre as an emergency help centre for those who did not have an electricity supply.