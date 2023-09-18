Watch more videos on Shots!

The scheme, developed in partnership with The Ramblers, means that county residents can receive the training – which is suitable for people with no experience as it covers everything you need to know, including how to risk assess walking routes.

Once they have completed the training, people can create their own walking group and, as long as they follow the guidelines set by the charity, they will be covered through The Ramblers’ insurance and public liability.

The training is a mix of online and face-to-face. Anyone interested in taking part in the training to become a walk leader should email [email protected]

Cllr Veronica Jones.