Free walk leader training available in Northumberland

Northumberland residents are being invited to take part in free training to become a walk leader.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 18th Sep 2023, 14:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 14:31 BST
The scheme, developed in partnership with The Ramblers, means that county residents can receive the training – which is suitable for people with no experience as it covers everything you need to know, including how to risk assess walking routes.

Once they have completed the training, people can create their own walking group and, as long as they follow the guidelines set by the charity, they will be covered through The Ramblers’ insurance and public liability.

The training is a mix of online and face-to-face. Anyone interested in taking part in the training to become a walk leader should email [email protected]

Cllr Veronica Jones.Cllr Veronica Jones.
Cllr Veronica Jones, Northumberland County Council’s cabinet member for public health, said: “Becoming a walk leader is a great way to help others access nature, meet new people and explore the beautiful county we live in.”

