Free tailored care service is easy to use

Life at HospiceCare has been a roller coaster over the last few weeks.

We’ve welcomed a new chief executive, moved our Alnwick premises to our Wellbeing Centre opposite the Post Office sorting office and updated our clinical branding.

Our new centre at Alnwick has been developed to enhance our services: Hospice at Home, bereavement/family support and weekly drop-ins.

By offering a wider range of services to support people with life-limiting illnesses, their families, friends and carers, without having to make a 70-mile round trip to Edinburgh or Newcastle, it also complements our wellbeing services at Hazel Marsden House, Berwick.

We see demand continuing to grow. In just the last four months we have cared for 232 patients and delivered over 1,500 hours of specialist care. We have also supported families and carers with respite care and emotional and practical support.

Many people are surprised to learn that our Hospice at Home can be accessed by self-referral. It’s most often a family member who makes the first contact. We will then make an appointment for one of our registered nurses to visit the patient and their family to establish what’s needed, and liaise with professionals already involved in that person’s care.

The process is very simple and there is usually no waiting list for us to meet the family. The care is very much tailored to suit the individual and the support is there for as long as needed.

The next issue of our magazine Hospice Happenings will be published later this month with a feature on Hospice at Home. We have an in-depth interview with two nursing assistants, who share their experiences of delivering end of life care. It’s an incredibly thought-provoking article, which we hope will encourage people to contact us.

Hospice at Home is provided with no cost to the families. Simply give us a call on 01665 606515 or email nursingteam@hospicecare-nn.org.uk

Last month I mentioned that we would be running a Mindfulness session at our Alnwick Wellbeing Centre. It is on Wednesday, June 26, from 9am to noon. Places are limited so early booking is advised. To book, call us or email on the details provided above.

Our fund-raising is now in full swing, with our ever-popular Open Gardens taking place this month.

We’ve just had events at Blagdon Hall and Hedgeley Hall, which generated over £10,000. Our next two will be at The Friary, Alnmouth, on June 15 and 16, and Crookham Village on June 30.

If you’re not on our mailing list, but would like to receive a copy of Hospice Happenings, email jfrost@hospicecarenn.org.uk and I’ll pop one in the post.

Until next time, be kind to yourself.