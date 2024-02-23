Free sessions with experts about looking into the past on offer from Northumberland County Council's Archives team
A member of the team will be in reception at County Hall, Morpeth, to help people who would like to use the archives but do not really know where to begin – or what information is available.
They can answer questions, give research advice and help visitors find what they are looking for.
Coun Jeff Watson, the county council’s cabinet member for culture, heritage and libraries, said: “Whether residents want to trace their ancestry, research their local communities or home towns, or find out the history of a particular building or artefact, our team will be able to help.
“Northumberland has a rich history and we are lucky to hold such expansive and impressive archives documenting the past centuries.
“I hope people take advantage of this offer and enjoy the process of uncovering the mysteries of the past and discovering their heritage.”
Northumberland Archives holds millions of records relating to the history of the county, its residents, property and businesses. The documents reveal intriguing facts and stories, with the oldest record dating back to 1156.
There are archives bases at Woodhorn and Berwick housing the local authority’s two miles of records, many of which are available online too.
The sessions take place in 30-minute slots and are bookable via Eventbrite, free of charge, at www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/northumberland-archives-30770439808