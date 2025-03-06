Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is hosting a special careers event at one of its facilities.

It will take place on Thursday, March 13, at the Northumbria Healthcare Manufacturing and Innovation Hub (Avenue Road, Seaton Delaval, NE25 0QJ).

This event will highlight both clinical and non-clinical roles within healthcare.

With more than 350 career paths in the NHS, it will be a useful opportunity to learn more about working in nursing and midwifery, healthcare science, estates and facilities (including roles such as cleaners, porters, and chefs), medicine, administration, corporate services (finance, HR, IT and more) and apprenticeships.

Ruth Auton, head of education, learning and organisational development at Northumbria Healthcare, said: "People are often surprised by the sheer variety of career options we offer.

“The NHS provides incredibly rewarding and valued career pathways, with strong support for development and progression. I encourage anyone interested to come along and explore their future with us.”

The first part of the day is for secondary schools in Northumberland and North Tyneside, aimed at GCSE students and A-level students who may be starting to think about their career after education.

Timings are as follows – 9am to 10am schools quiet hour: suitable for students with sensory sensitivities who would benefit from a calmer environment.

10am to 3pm Local schools welcome: various timeslots are available.

3pm to 4pm public quiet hour: ideal for those who prefer a calmer environment.

4pm to 6pm public: a livelier session for those who don’t mind a busier atmosphere.

Schools and people can register now at Eventbrite.