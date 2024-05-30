Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Alnwick Attractions Bus will once again help visitors to access key tourist attractions as well as the town centre this summer.

The free hop-on, hop-off bus will tour the town on an hourly loop calling in at 11 stops between 10am and 5pm.

This is the second year of the initiative, which is supported by Alnwick Town Council, The Alnwick Garden, Lilidorei, Alnwick Castle, Aln Valley Railway, Barter Books and NEED Ltd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor Geoff Watson said: “The attractions bus benefits the whole town. As well as our fabulous tourist destinations, the bus will bring visitors into the town centre where we have a great range of independent retailers and national chain stores along with a superb choice of restaurants, cafes and pubs.

The Alnwick Attractions Bus has returned for a second summer. Picture: Jane Coltman

“The scheme is also a great example of partnership working with key businesses in Alnwick united for the benefit of the town. It will also lessen traffic congestion in the town centre.”

The bus will run between 10am and 5pm every weekend to September 1 excluding bank holidays and everyday throughout the Northumberland school holidays. May half-term 25th May – 2nd June and the summer holidays 20th July – 2nd September.