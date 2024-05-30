Free hop-on, hop-off bus returns to help tourists get around Alnwick
and live on Freeview channel 276
The free hop-on, hop-off bus will tour the town on an hourly loop calling in at 11 stops between 10am and 5pm.
This is the second year of the initiative, which is supported by Alnwick Town Council, The Alnwick Garden, Lilidorei, Alnwick Castle, Aln Valley Railway, Barter Books and NEED Ltd.
Mayor Geoff Watson said: “The attractions bus benefits the whole town. As well as our fabulous tourist destinations, the bus will bring visitors into the town centre where we have a great range of independent retailers and national chain stores along with a superb choice of restaurants, cafes and pubs.
“The scheme is also a great example of partnership working with key businesses in Alnwick united for the benefit of the town. It will also lessen traffic congestion in the town centre.”
The bus will run between 10am and 5pm every weekend to September 1 excluding bank holidays and everyday throughout the Northumberland school holidays. May half-term 25th May – 2nd June and the summer holidays 20th July – 2nd September.
Bus stops are: Greenwell Lane, Alnwick Playhouse, the two car parks that serve The Alnwick Garden, Lilidorei and Alnwick Castle, the Premier Inn, the Hog’s Head Inn, Aln Valley Railway (Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday), Lidl (for Barter Books), the Youth Hostel, Howling Lane car park and the town centre.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.