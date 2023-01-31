The event, lasting about an hour, will be based on a book about bridges and will explore the way different shapes are used in buildings in a hands-on practical activity.

Carol Whinnom of Museums Northumberland said: “These storytelling sessions are the ideal way to get families thinking about how bridges look the way they do.

“We hope that people will enjoy making and testing their own shapes – who knows, we might end up inspiring a bridge designer of the future.”

Katy Wedderburn from Northumberland Libraries added: “We thoroughly enjoy welcoming the UCB Project when they bring sessions to the library and are very proud of the partnership that we have established.

“Due to their support, we have been able to offer a much broader range of free and engaging activities for children and families – attracting new members through our doors.

“The UCB Project’s sessions are educational as well as fun and perfectly complement the library’s ethos that everyone is welcome and that there is something for everyone.”

Aimed at children aged between 8 and 12 and their families, the sessions will run at Eyemouth Library on Friday, February 3 from 2pm and at Berwick Library on Saturday, February 4 from 10.30am.