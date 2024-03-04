The attractions in Northumberland offering free entry include Wallington. Picture by Jane Coltman.

Various locations in Northumberland are included in the National Lottery Open Week 2024, which provides free entry and other special offers.

From Saturday, March 9 to Sunday, March 17, anyone with a valid online or retail National Lottery ticket, Scratchcard or Instant Win Game can take advantage of the offers at hundreds of National Lottery funded venues and attractions across the UK.

The attractions in Northumberland offering free entry include Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens, Lindisfarne Castle, Seaton Delaval Hall and Wallington.

There are also free tours at Berwick Barracks on Wednesday, March 13. You need to book in advance today (Monday) or tomorrow (Tuesday).

As well as thanking players, National Lottery is encouraging people to go to a venue or attraction that they have not been to before.